The demand for increasing shelf life and enhancing microbial safety of food products has prompted the development of edible films and coatings. Edible coatings are thin layers of material applied to the surface of a food that can be eaten as part of the whole product.

Many materials have been used for forming edible films and coatings, namely, Large Caliber, Small Calibers and lipids, providing a barrier against water vapor, gases, and aroma compounds. They can also serve as carriers of functional ingredients, antimicrobial agents and antioxidants.

Nowadays, novel edible films and coatings using nanotechnology processes are under development, nanocomposites, which include nanoparticles to improve mechanical and barrier properties and Nan laminates to create multilayered systems.

Edible Films and Coatings is used to manufacture all varieties of sausage. Historically, animal intestines were used as casing for sausage, but over the past 50 years the use of Edible Films and Coatings has significantly increased, as it enables food manufacturers to automate Sales and reduce cost. It is better suited to contemporary food hygiene and traceability requirements, and technical specifications can be determined in advance.

Edible Films and Coatingss are of two kinds: small caliber (fresh sausages, Bratwurst) and large caliber (salami, Bierwurst). Besides being an edible material, the key difference from other type of casings lies in the thickness of the casing wall and the way the collagen is processed to withstand a given degree of stress when filled and holding in the weight of the meat. Because they are edible they reach the consumer more often and therefore may present different colors and logos. In 2018, small caliber casing takes the leading share with 68.75% share of global sales.

The Edible Films and Coatingss is a large market with five players enjoy the majority share, which are Shenguan Holdings (Group), Viscofan, Devro, Nippi and Fabios etc., they are playing important roles in international market. In 2017, the top 5 players accounts for 84.10% of global sales revenue.

The Edible Films and Coatingss industry has technical barrier, but the barrier is not significant. The products are ordinary, making it hard for customers to choose from one and another. Consequently, price and product quality are crucial to downstream customers. To Edible Films and Coatingss manufacturers, the core of brand building is in quality control and technological innovation.

Food packaging is a major player in the packaging industry, accounting for about 70% of the packaging industry. Food packaging waste also has the greatest environmental pollution. Therefore, solving the problem of food packaging waste is a major problem in the packaging industry, and the development of edible packaging materials is a good solution to the contradiction between food packaging waste and environmental protection. The development of edible packaging is a new approach, and the goal is to make an edible packaging film that does not affect the flavor of the packaged food, also known as edible paper.

