Global Earthenware Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Earthenware generally means a ceramic material which has a variety of uses ranging from pottery, tableware to decorative objects. The compositions vary to a great extent among countries and also among individual makers. The general composition consists of 25% ball clay, 28% kaolin, 32% quartz and 15% feldspar.

Scope of the Report:

The earthenware has been developed for thousands of years and the technologies are very mature now. And they have been playing an import role in our everyday lives. With the developing of the earthenware itself, the market of it has been developing as well.

In today’s life, we gradually focus on its’ ornamental value and the collection value rather than practical value. As a result ,the main products of the earthenware are decorations ,sand-fired teapots flower pots and son on.

In the china market ,the sand-fired teapots are always the hot point and have a leading position around the world. Especially as the economy of China is developing rapidly ,the people will invest more money in the collection of the sand-fired teapots ,and a lot of people from Europe and USA contribute more and more to this market. Surely the flower pots and decorations also share a great part of the earthenware market in China.

On the contrary, the main products of Europe and USA markets are flower pots which are both practical and ornamental and the decorations also share a big part of the market.

After the analysis in the former chapters we get the following conclusions:

1) The earthenware market will grow with a compound growth rate of about 3.0% and has a great potential

2) The price will fall on the whole obviously with the technologies developing gradually. But the price will get higher in China as the main products are sand-fired teapots and the market will grow rapidly in the next few years. The average price will fall as the main products are practical just like flower pots.

3) The price will more easily affected by the economy of the world when the markets focus more on the ornamental value and collection value.

4) Much more care should be taken before the investment.

The worldwide market for Earthenware is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Earthenware in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Black pottery

Red pottery

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Flower pot

Teapot

Decorations

Others

