Global Earth Observation Satellite Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2025

Earth observation satellite is designed for non-military uses, such as monitoring and predicting climatic patterns, assessing damage during natural disasters, estimation of crop yields, surface geology mapping, and mineral deposits, and availability of water sources. It works at an altitude of 800 Km using remote-sensing techniques to collect data on the chemical, physical, and biological aspects of the earth system. This method permits the measurement of geology parameters of the world from the orbit with the use of high-resolution cameras and advanced sensors. It conjointly facilitates the management of earth’s natural resources in a resourceful manner.

The satellite-based earth observation sector is witnessing a rapid growth during the forecast period. However, there are some shortcomings in operating performance of the earth observation satellite, such as high initial investment cost, coordination among different databases, reusability, customization, and isolation of various satellites from one another.

This report focuses on the global Earth Observation Satellite status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Earth Observation Satellite development in United States, Europe and China.

United States, Europe and China.

OHB SE

Boeing Defense Space and Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

Space Exploration Technologies

Altitudes below 500-600 kilometers

Altitudes above 600 kilometers

Infrastructure

Environment Monitoring

Energy

Natural Resources Monitoring

Maritime

Disaster Management

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Earth Observation Satellite status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Earth Observation Satellite development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Earth Observation Satellite are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

