Global E-waste Recycling Market 2019 Competitive Scenario, Industry Trend, Share, Size, Sales, Supply Demand, Analysis by 2024

E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly is less than 20% of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.

Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.

As the recycling and processing technology of e-waste is developing, the e-waste is getting re-used more properly and deeply. The cost of recycling and processing of e-waste is reducing, and the profit level of authorized e-waste recycling enterprises is increasing.

Although recycling and processing of e-waste may bring a lot of opportunities to related enterprises, the study group recommends that new entrants those just have money but without technical advantage do not enter into the e-waste recycling industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the E-waste Recycling market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1680 million by 2024, from US$ 1190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-waste Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-waste Recycling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the E-waste Recycling value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

Segmentation by application:

Refrigerator

TV set

Air conditioner

Washing machine

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sims Recycling Solutions

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-waste Recycling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of E-waste Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-waste Recycling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-waste Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of E-waste Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global E-waste Recycling by Players

Chapter Four: E-waste Recycling by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global E-waste Recycling Market Forecast

