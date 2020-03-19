Global E-waste Management Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Overview, Statistics, Size, Share 2019-2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “E-waste Management Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025

This report focuses on the global E-waste Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-waste Management Market development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global E-waste Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-waste Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-waste Management Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-waste Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Aurubis AG

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc

Boliden AB

Stena Technoworld AB

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc

Sims Metal Management Ltd

MBA Polymers, Inc

Umicore S.A

Tetronics Ltd

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glass Recycler

Plastic Recycler

Metal Recycler

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Recycler

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Household Appliances

Entertainment & Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

