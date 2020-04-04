Global E-Sports Market Segments Research Report Till 2025 By Illuminated Insights

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global E-Sports Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global E-Sports Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Sports development in United States, Europe and China.

E-sports (also known as electronic sports, esports, eSports) are a form of competition using video games.

The MOBA segment dominated the e-sports market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next four years. The availability of different elements of MOBA games such as collecting items, acquiring goods, leveling up, and fighting accompanied by computer-generated units drives the segment’s growth in this global market.

The Americas are the leading region and will also be the fastest-growing region for e-sports during the forecast period followed by APAC and EMEA. The US is the leading country for e-sports market.

In 2018, the global E-Sports market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2559478

The key players covered in this study

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Nintendo

Riot Games

Valve Corporation

Wargaming.Net

EA Sports

Hi-Rez Studios

Microsoft Studios

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

First-Person Shooter (FPS)

Real-Time Strategy (RTS)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional

Amateur

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2559478

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-Sports development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]