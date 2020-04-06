Global E-Sports Market 2019 MOBA segment dominated the e-sports market

E-sports (also known as electronic sports, esports, eSports) are a form of competition using video games.

The MOBA segment dominated the e-sports market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next four years. The availability of different elements of MOBA games such as collecting items, acquiring goods, leveling up, and fighting accompanied by computer-generated units drives the segments growth in this global market.

The Americas are the leading region and will also be the fastest-growing region for e-sports during the forecast period followed by APAC and EMEA. The US is the leading country for e-sports market.

In 2018, the global E-Sports market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Sports development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Nintendo

Riot Games

Valve Corporation

Wargaming.Net

EA Sports

Hi-Rez Studios

Microsoft Studios

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

First-Person Shooter (FPS)

Real-Time Strategy (RTS)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional

Amateur

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-Sports development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Sports are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

