Global E-Sim Card Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2027

Global E-Sim Card Market is segmented By Application type into Machine to Machine (M2M), Connected Cars, Utility, Others, Wearable & Companion Devices, Smartphones, Tablets & Laptop), Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

E-Sim card is just similar to NFC which is used to access the payment gateways and connect or communicate people around the world.

E-Sim cards are small chips that are embedded inside smart phones, which helps in reducing the space that is required for old conventional Sim cards. E-Sim card system provides better safety and security with electronic based vehicles and machines.

E- Sim card can help to migrate from one network operator to another network operators in real time access without paying for international roaming charges.

Market Forecast and trends

The global E-Sim Card market is expected to grow from to USD 19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14% from 2018-2027.

Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest market share for E-Sim card market in forecasted period on the back of early trend of adopting and changing new technological and advanced phone that have embedded system for E-Sim cards in phones.

North America is also attributed for the positive growth in market on the heels of ease in accessibility to change the operators of mobile network on real time access.

Europe is also slated for significant market figure on the account of increasing trend towards new Sim card technology from old conventional Sim cards.

Growth Drivers

Ability to change the network provider and avoiding the loss of money from international roaming is one the major reason for vigorous growth in the market.

Reducing the operational and logistics costs by decreasing the stores and personal executives in stores is propelling the escalating growth of market in future. Additionally, having smart meters and connected cars has positively supported for the growth of market.

Increase in security and safety purposes on E-Sim card is anticipated to drive growth in the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in space of smart phone and tablets after enhancement of design with embedded Sim card is also supporting for the growth of market in forecasted period.

Increase in advanced electronic vehicles backed by installation of E-Sim management system from automotive industry is also driving the growth of market in future.

Challenges

Adoption of E-Sim Cards by multinational organizations will restrain growth of the market as it prevents consumers from directly visiting the network providers store and loose authority over price negotiation.

The report titled “Global E-Sim Card market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025” delivers detailed overview of the global E-Sim Card in terms of market by region and by application. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Gemalto, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, STMicroelectronicsa and NXP Semiconductors. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of global E-Sim Card market that will help industry players and existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

