Global E-Prescription Systems Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

E-prescribing, or electronic prescribing is a technology framework that allows Hospitals and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions.

North America holds the maximum share of e-prescribing systems market in the Americas region. On a regional basis, the Americas is segmented into North America and South America. North America is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. Rising government initiatives and funding has increased the scope of the E-prescribing systems market in North America.

The key players covered in this study

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Drfirst, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Quality Systems, Inc.

Relayhealth Corporation

Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinics

Hospitals

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global E-Prescription Systems?

What are the growth driving factors of the global E-Prescription Systems?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global E-Prescription Systems?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global E-Prescription Systems?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-Prescription Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-Prescription Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Prescription Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

