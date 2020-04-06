Global e-Passports Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

E-passports are used to authenticate the identity of a traveler during international travels. This technology stores data about the traveler on a smart chip, which bears a unique identification number, and a digital signature.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period.

In 2018, the global e-Passports market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global e-Passports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-Passports development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Market segment by Application, split into

Adults

Children

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global e-Passports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the e-Passports development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of e-Passports are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

