Global e-Passports Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

E-passports are used to authenticate the identity of a traveler during international travels. This technology stores data about the traveler on a smart chip, which bears a unique identification number, and a digital signature.
In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period.
In 2018, the global e-Passports market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global e-Passports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-Passports development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gemalto
Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing
India Security Press
Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing
Bundesdruckerei
Japan National Printing Bureau
Goznak
Casa da Moeda do Brasil
Canadian Bank Note
Royal Mint of Spain
Polish Security Printing Works
Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato
Iris Corporation Berhad
Semlex Group
Veridos
Morpho
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ordinary E-passport
Service & Diplomatic E-Passport
Market segment by Application, split into
Adults
Children
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global e-Passports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the e-Passports development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of e-Passports are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
