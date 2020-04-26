Global E-Paper Display market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2022 forecasts explored in latest research

E-Paper Display Market by Product Type (Auxiliary Displays, Electronic Shelf Labels, E-Readers and Others) for Automotive & Transportation, Consumer & Wearable Electronics, Institutional, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Enterprise and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the e-display market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the e-display market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the e-display market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global e-display market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the e-display market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the e-display market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the e-display market by segmenting the market based on technology, product type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. By product type, the market is divided into auxiliary displays, electronic shelf labels, e-readers and others. Application wise the e-display market is segmented into automotive transportation, consumer wearable electronics, institutional, media entertainment, retail enterprise and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global e-display market include Amazon Liquavista, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, Clearink Display, E ink Holdings, Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd, Inkcase, LG Electronics, Pervasive Displays, Plastic Logic, Samsung, Epson Electronics America, Inc., and Mpicosys, among others

The report segments global e-paper display market as follows:

Global E-Paper Display Market: Product Type segment Analysis

Auxiliary Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels

E-Readers

Others

Global E-Paper Display Market: Application Segment Analysis

Consumer Wearable Electronics

Automotive Transportation

Retail Enterprise

Institutional

Media Entertainment

Others

Global E-Paper Display Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 5. Global E-Display market Product Type Segment Analysis

5.1. Global e-display market revenue share, by product type, 2016 2022

5.2. Global e-display market by auxiliary displays, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.3. Global e-display market by electronic shelf labels, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.4. Global e-display market by e-readers, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.5. Global e-display market by others, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Amazon Liquavista

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Business strategy

8.1.5. Recent developments

8.2. Cambrios Technologies Corporation

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.2.4. Business strategy

8.2.5. Recent developments

8.3. Clearink Display

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Business strategy

8.3.5. Recent developments

8.4. E ink Holdings

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Business strategy

8.4.5. Recent developments

8.5. Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.5.4. Business strategy

8.5.5. Recent development

8.6. Inkcase

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.6.4. Business strategy

8.6.5. Recent developments

8.7. LG Electronics

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.7.4. Business strategy

8.7.5. Recent developments

8.8. Pervasive Displays

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.8.4. Business strategy

8.8.5. Recent developments

8.9. Plastic Logic

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.9.4. Business strategy

8.9.5. Recent developments

8.10. Samsung

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product portfolio

8.10.4. Business strategy

8.10.5. Recent developments

8.11. Epson Electronics America, Inc.

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Product portfolio

8.11.4. Business strategy

8.11.5. Recent developments

Continued…………………….

