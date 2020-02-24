Global E-Learning Market Size, Projection, Investors, Progress and Forecast 2026 by Segments

The global e-Learning market is witnessing high traction lately owing to the increasing demand from the local as well as the international markets. The e-Learning market which has been valued at an estimated cost of US$176.12 billion at the end of 2017 is projected to make huge leaps in terms of growth as experts and industry pundits claim that the e-Learning market is touted to clock a high CAGR of 9.5% for the forecast period of 2017 – 2026. The research experts at Analytical Research Cognizance who have released the new report on the global e-Learning market have analyzed some numbers and speculated that at the end of 2026, the e-Learning market is expected to reach the value of US$398.15 billion which is in line with the CAGR calculated and estimated.

The global e-Learning market research report provides key insights into the competition within the market. Customers can gain information on their competition such as their company profile, new products, among others. Some of the key players included in the report include:

Cisco Systems, Oracle iLearning, Tata Interactive Systems, Microsoft, Apollo Education Group, Educomp Solutions Ltd , SAP, McGraw-Hill Education, SkillSoft, The British Council, Aptara, Cengage Learning , Macmillan, Cornerstone on demand, Desire2learn, Edmodo, Pearson, BlackBoard Learn, Docebo and SunGard.

A learning system based on formalized teaching but with the help of electronic resources is known as E-learning. While teaching can be based in or out of the classrooms, the use of computers and the Internet forms the major component of E-learning. E-learning can also be termed as a network enabled transfer of skills and knowledge, and the delivery of education is made to a large number of recipients at the same or different times.

By product section, corporate e-Learning sectors to grow at the fastest CAGR in the e-learning market during the forecast period. The shift toward cloud-based learning that is cost-effective, efficient, and time-saving will boost the growth of the corporate sector in the e-learning market. The growing demand for training programs and content covers compliance and IT management and industry related courses is driving the market for e-learning in the corporate sector.

The US and Canada are the largest revenue generators in the e-learning market in North America. The increasing availability of internet infrastructure and the high penetration of smart phones and tablets in North America are driving the growth of the e-learning market in the region. Advantages such as extensive access to innovative learning and training solutions are propelling the demand for e-learning modules in the North American market. Vendors are focusing on offering learning modules with high engagement levels, degree of customization, and the quality of content to gain the market share in the e-learning market in North America.

