Global E-glue Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – BASF SE, Covestro, 3M Company, Bostik Sa, Avery Dennison | 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global E-glue Market Research Report 2019” To Its Research Database
E-glue Market 2019-2025
Description: –
The global E-glue market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on E-glue volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-glue market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF SE
Covestro
3M Company
Bostik Sa
Avery Dennison Corporation
Dow Chemical Company
Royal Adhesives and Sealants
Sika Ag
Ashland Inc.
ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)
H.B. Fuller Company
RPM International Inc.
Adhesives Research Inc.
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.
Chemence Inc.
Henkel
Huntsman Corporation
Pidilite Industries
Mapei Spa
Super Glue Corporation
Heng Ying Adhesive Co., Ltd.
Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co., Ltd.
American Biltrite, Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Material Type
Acrylics
Epoxies
Polyurethanes
Silicones
Others
By Product Type
Electrically Conductive
Thermally Conductive
UV Curing
Others
By Form
Liquid Form
Paste Form
Solid Form
Segment by Application
Printed Circuit Board
Semiconductor & IC
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 E-glue Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-glue
1.2 E-glue Segment By Material Type
1.2.1 Global E-glue Production Growth Rate Comparison By Material Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Acrylics
1.2.3 Epoxies
1.2.4 Polyurethanes
1.2.5 Silicones
1.2.6 Others
1.3 E-glue Segment by Application
1.3.1 E-glue Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Printed Circuit Board
1.3.3 Semiconductor & IC
1.3.4 Others
1.5 Global E-glue Market by Region
1.5.1 Global E-glue Market Size Region
1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.6 Global E-glue Market Size
1.6.1 Global E-glue Revenue (2014-2025)
1.6.2 Global E-glue Production (2014-2025)
2 Global E-glue Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global E-glue Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global E-glue Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global E-glue Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers E-glue Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 E-glue Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 E-glue Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 E-glue Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-glue Business
7.1 BASF SE
7.1.1 BASF SE E-glue Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 BASF SE E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Covestro
7.2.1 Covestro E-glue Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Covestro E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 3M Company
7.3.1 3M Company E-glue Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 3M Company E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Bostik Sa
7.4.1 Bostik Sa E-glue Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Bostik Sa E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Avery Dennison Corporation
7.5.1 Avery Dennison Corporation E-glue Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Avery Dennison Corporation E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Dow Chemical Company
7.6.1 Dow Chemical Company E-glue Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Dow Chemical Company E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Royal Adhesives and Sealants
7.7.1 Royal Adhesives and Sealants E-glue Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Royal Adhesives and Sealants E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Sika Ag
7.8.1 Sika Ag E-glue Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Sika Ag E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Ashland Inc.
7.9.1 Ashland Inc. E-glue Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Ashland Inc. E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…...
