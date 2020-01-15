Global E-glue Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – BASF SE, Covestro, 3M Company, Bostik Sa, Avery Dennison | 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global E-glue Market Research Report 2019” To Its Research Database

E-glue Market 2019-2025

Description: –

The global E-glue market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on E-glue volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-glue market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3882755-global-e-glue-market-research-report-2019

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF SE

Covestro

3M Company

Bostik Sa

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Sika Ag

Ashland Inc.

ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

H.B. Fuller Company

RPM International Inc.

Adhesives Research Inc.

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

Chemence Inc.

Henkel

Huntsman Corporation

Pidilite Industries

Mapei Spa

Super Glue Corporation

Heng Ying Adhesive Co., Ltd.

Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co., Ltd.

American Biltrite, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Material Type

Acrylics

Epoxies

Polyurethanes

Silicones

Others

By Product Type

Electrically Conductive

Thermally Conductive

UV Curing

Others

By Form

Liquid Form

Paste Form

Solid Form

Segment by Application

Printed Circuit Board

Semiconductor & IC

Others

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3882755-global-e-glue-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 E-glue Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-glue

1.2 E-glue Segment By Material Type

1.2.1 Global E-glue Production Growth Rate Comparison By Material Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Acrylics

1.2.3 Epoxies

1.2.4 Polyurethanes

1.2.5 Silicones

1.2.6 Others

1.3 E-glue Segment by Application

1.3.1 E-glue Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Printed Circuit Board

1.3.3 Semiconductor & IC

1.3.4 Others

1.5 Global E-glue Market by Region

1.5.1 Global E-glue Market Size Region

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.6 Global E-glue Market Size

1.6.1 Global E-glue Revenue (2014-2025)

1.6.2 Global E-glue Production (2014-2025)

2 Global E-glue Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-glue Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global E-glue Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global E-glue Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers E-glue Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 E-glue Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-glue Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 E-glue Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-glue Business

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE E-glue Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF SE E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Covestro

7.2.1 Covestro E-glue Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Covestro E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 3M Company

7.3.1 3M Company E-glue Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 3M Company E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bostik Sa

7.4.1 Bostik Sa E-glue Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bostik Sa E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.5.1 Avery Dennison Corporation E-glue Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Avery Dennison Corporation E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dow Chemical Company

7.6.1 Dow Chemical Company E-glue Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dow Chemical Company E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Royal Adhesives and Sealants

7.7.1 Royal Adhesives and Sealants E-glue Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Royal Adhesives and Sealants E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sika Ag

7.8.1 Sika Ag E-glue Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sika Ag E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ashland Inc.

7.9.1 Ashland Inc. E-glue Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 E-glue Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ashland Inc. E-glue Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…...

For Detailed Report Visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3882755-global-e-glue-market-research-report-2019

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)