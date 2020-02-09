Global E-Fiberglass Market with Key Players like Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC, Fiberglass (Sinoma), Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B ,Johns Mansville ,Nippon Electric Glass

E-Fiberglass is alumino-borosilicate glass with less than 1% w/w alkali oxides, mainly used for glass-reinforced plastics.
The global E-Fiberglass market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on E-Fiberglass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Fiberglass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
PPG Industries
CPIC
Fiberglass (Sinoma)
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Binani-3B
Johns Mansville
Nippon Electric Glass
Nittobo
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Sichuan Weibo
Jiangsu Jiuding
Lanxess
Changzhou Tianma
Ahlstrom
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Roving Glass Fibers
Chopped Glass Fibers
Yarn Glass Fibers
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Consumer
Wind Power
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 E-Fiberglass Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-Fiberglass
1.2 E-Fiberglass Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global E-Fiberglass Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Roving Glass Fibers
1.2.3 Chopped Glass Fibers
1.2.4 Yarn Glass Fibers
1.2.5 Others
1.3 E-Fiberglass Segment by Application
1.3.1 E-Fiberglass Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Consumer
1.3.6 Wind Power
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global E-Fiberglass Market by Region
1.4.1 Global E-Fiberglass Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global E-Fiberglass Market Size
1.5.1 Global E-Fiberglass Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global E-Fiberglass Production (2014-2025)
2 Global E-Fiberglass Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global E-Fiberglass Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global E-Fiberglass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global E-Fiberglass Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers E-Fiberglass Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 E-Fiberglass Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 E-Fiberglass Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 E-Fiberglass Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global E-Fiberglass Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global E-Fiberglass Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global E-Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America E-Fiberglass Production
3.4.1 North America E-Fiberglass Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe E-Fiberglass Production
3.5.1 Europe E-Fiberglass Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China E-Fiberglass Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China E-Fiberglass Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan E-Fiberglass Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan E-Fiberglass Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global E-Fiberglass Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global E-Fiberglass Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America E-Fiberglass Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe E-Fiberglass Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China E-Fiberglass Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan E-Fiberglass Consumption (2014-2019)
……………………………………………….
……………………………………………….
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 E-Fiberglass Distributors List
9.3 E-Fiberglass Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global E-Fiberglass Market Forecast
11.1 Global E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global E-Fiberglass Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global E-Fiberglass Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global E-Fiberglass Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global E-Fiberglass Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global E-Fiberglass Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America E-Fiberglass Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe E-Fiberglass Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China E-Fiberglass Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan E-Fiberglass Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global E-Fiberglass Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global E-Fiberglass Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
