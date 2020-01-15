Global E-Discovery Software Market Growth, Key Company Profiles and Outlook 2018-2023

E-discovery solutions automate and facilitate the electronic discovery (e-discovery) process, which includes the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, analysis and production of digital data in support of the common law discovery process in litigation or other investigative proceedings.

According to this study, over the next five years the E-Discovery Software Market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in E-Discovery Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-Discovery Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the E-Discovery Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

– 0-100 Users

– 100-500 Users

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

– Web-Based

– Installed

– iOS

– Android

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

– Logikcull

– Relativity

– Microsoft

– AccessData

– OpenText

– LexisNexis

– Driven

– Veritas Technologies

– Kroll Ontrack

– Nuix

– CloudNine

– ZyLAB

– Exterro

– FTI Technology

– Micro Focus

– Xerox

– Catalyst

– Disco

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

– To study and analyze the global E-Discovery Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

– To understand the structure of E-Discovery Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global E-Discovery Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the E-Discovery Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the size of E-Discovery Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.