Global E Commerce Logistics Market: By product Type, Application, Key Players, Competition Landscapes, Industry Overview, Status, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Geographic Segmentation and Forecast 2018-2023

E-commerce is the activity of buying or selling of products on online services or over the Internet.
There are many factors that augment the growth of global E commerce logistics market such as growing E commerce market, smaller and simple supply chain, new and innovative methods of deliveries and so on.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that E Commerce Logistics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global E Commerce Logistics market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E Commerce Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Services
Product
Segmentation by application:
International
Local
Urban
Semi-urban
Rural
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Aramex
Australia Post
Blue Dart
Clipper Logistics
Deutsche Post
Ecom Express
Express Logistics
FedEx
Japan Post
La Poste
Bpost
SF Express
Seko Logistics
Singapore Post
UPS
USPS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global E Commerce Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of E Commerce Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global E Commerce Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the E Commerce Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of E Commerce Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.