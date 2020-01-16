Global E-Coat Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Electrophoretic Painting Process (E-Coat) is a process where a metal part is immersed in a water-based solution containing a paint emulsion. An electric voltage is applied to the part causing the paint emulsion to condense onto the part. A part can be painted both inside and out, wherever the liquid is able to reach a metal surface. The coating thickness is limited by the applied voltage. As areas of high voltage build a coating they become insulators thus allowing lower voltage areas to build up. Finally, the interior of a part can be coated since the exterior is fully insulated by the coating.
Scope of the Global E-Coat Market Report
This report focuses on the E-Coat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The market is witnessing steady growth because of demand for e-coats in end-use industries such as automotive and appliances.
Automotive (including manufacturing and auto parts) is the most popular and the fastest-growing segment in the E-coat industry, which accounting for over 61% of the demand market in 2016. The application of metallic paints has increased in passenger cars, as they provide sparkling and glossy effect, due to which there is high demand among customers. The automotive manufacturers have introduced the trend of color customization in vehicles, especially in passenger cars, which is expected to drive the market.
In 2016, the cathodic epoxy E-coat is estimated to account for the largest market share (about 53% of USA), in terms of value. Cathodic epoxy e-coat is the conventional type of e-coat used to provide corrosion resistance to the automotive and appliances bodies. It is widely used in the automotive industry, as it provides superior salt spray, resistance to humidity, and cyclic corrosion resistance.
The key players in this market are Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, BASF, Nippon Paint and Valspar Corporation.
The worldwide market for E-Coat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global E-Coat Market Segment by Manufacturers
Axalta Coating Systems
PPG Industries, Inc.
BASF SE
Nippon Paint Holdings
The Valspar Corporation
Tatung Fine Chemicals
KCC Corporation
Luvata Oy
Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd
NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.
Koch Membrane System, Inc
ClearClad
Therma-Tron-X
The Decc Company
B.L. Downey Company LLC
Global E-Coat Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global E-Coat Market Segment by Type
Anodic Epoxy
Anodic Acrylic
Cathodic Epoxy
Cathodic Acrylic
Global E-Coat Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Parts & Accessories
Heavy-Duty Equipment
Appliances
