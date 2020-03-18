Global e-clinical Trials Market 2025: EClinical Solutions, Ecrfplus, Clincase, Acceliant

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global e-clinical Trials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.
In 2018, the global e-clinical Trials market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global e-clinical Trials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-clinical Trials development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Acceliant
ActiGraph
eClinicalWorks
IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions
LMK Clinical Research Consulting
Lucidworks
Medrio
Parallel6
Symphony Clinical Research
Perceptive Informatics
EClinical Solutions
Ecrfplus
Clincase
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions
Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions
Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Laboratory
Hospital
Pharmaceutical Company
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global e-clinical Trials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the e-clinical Trials development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of e-clinical Trials are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
