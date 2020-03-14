Global E-Book Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.8% and Will Reach 35000 Million US$ in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global E-Book Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

E-books refers to the text, pictures, sounds, images, and information content of digital publications and implanted or download digital text, images, sound, images, and information content of integrating storage and display terminal handheld reader.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the E-Book in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

E-books By way of digital records in light, electricity, magnetic medium equipment, must use a specific device to read, copy, and transmission.

The worldwide market for E-Book is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.8% over the next five years, will reach 35000 million US$ in 2023, from 16100 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amazon

Harper Collins

Hachette

Penguin Random House

Kensington Publishing

Cengage Learning

Macmillan Publishers

Google

Mc Graw Hill

Dot Books

Lulu

Wiley

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fiction

Nonfiction & Education

Literature

Children’s Book

Comics & Graphic Novel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Home Use

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global E-Book market.

Chapter 1, to describe E-Book Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of E-Book, with sales, revenue, and price of E-Book, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of E-Book, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, E-Book market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-Book sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

