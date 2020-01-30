Global E-beam Sterilization Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for E-beam Sterilization Market Report capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
E-beam sterilization is a kind of ionizing radiation. Its principle is to kill microorganisms by using the physical, chemical and biological effects of the target products irradiated by the electron beam produced by the electron accelerator.
Scope of the Report:
The North America has the largest global sales in E-beam Sterilization market, while the Europe is the second sales market for E-beam Sterilization in 2017. The global revenue of E-beam Sterilization products rises up from 179.05 M USD in 2013 to 249.36 M USD in 2017. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the E-beam Sterilization products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.
The global E-beam Sterilization market is valued at 790 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1310 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of E-beam Sterilization.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the E-beam Sterilization market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the E-beam Sterilization market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
STERIS AST
Sterigenics
Getinge
IBA Industrial
L3 Applied Technologies
BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH
ITHPP
E-BEAM Services
Sterilization＆Technologies Solutions
Acsion
Steri-Tek
Photon production laboratory
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Service
Equipment
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Medical Device
Pharmaceuticals
Foods
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: E-beam Sterilization Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global E-beam Sterilization Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global E-beam Sterilization Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America E-beam Sterilization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe E-beam Sterilization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific E-beam Sterilization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America E-beam Sterilization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue E-beam Sterilization by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global E-beam Sterilization Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global E-beam Sterilization Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global E-beam Sterilization Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
