Global Durian Chocolate Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Durian Chocolate Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Durian Chocolate Market Research Report: by Type (65% Dark Chocolate Durian Praline, 80% Dark Chocolate Durian Praline, Dark Chocolate Durian with Crunchy Pearls Praline), by Distribution Channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale), and Region – Forecast till 2023

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31777

Market analysis

Durian chocolate is a type of chocolate that has picked up noticeable quality inferable from the consideration of durian, a noxious natural product with roots in Southeast Asia and Indonesia. The bread kitchen things and its fondness, for example, baked goods, treats, confections, chocolates, and others has prompted its wide accessibility of durian in the processed form. Furthermore, the reputation of the organic product has appealed to the chocolate lovers and has picked up a specialty in the chocolate business. Fundamental market drivers incorporate interest for durian and its end-products along with demand for medicines. The high consumption rate of durian chocolate is relied upon to impel its market volume. The global durian chocolate market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of USD 654.5 million by the year 2023, growing at 5.14% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018- 2023.

Market segmentation

The global durian chocolate market is segmented into type, distribution channel, and regional demand. Based on its type, the durian chocolate market is bifurcated into 80% dark chocolate durian praline, 65% dark chocolate durian praline, and dark chocolate durian with crunchy pearls. On the basis of its distribution channels, the market is bifurcated into online and offline.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global durian chocolate market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Beryl’s Chocolate & Confectionery Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), DaianaChocolate (U.S.), Cocoa Boutique (Malaysia), and Sunshine Kingdom Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Benns Chocolate (Malaysia), Harriston (New Zealand), Chocolate Monggo (Indonesia), Naturkostbar AG (Switzerland), Azaib Holdings Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), MK Durian Harvests Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), among others are some of the major players in the global durian chocolate market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Surging Demand of Durian and its End-Products

4.2.2 Medicinal Use of Durian

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Unpleasant Odor

4.3.2 Regional Specificity

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increasing Number of Government Initiatives

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.1.2 Processing

5.1.3 Packaging

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

6 Global Durian Chocolate Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 65 % Dark Chocolate Durian Praline

6.1.2 Dark Chocolate Durian with Crunchy Cereals Praline

6.1.3 80 % Dark Chocolate Durian Praline

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31777

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]