Global Ductility Testing Machine Market to Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2028

Ductility Testing Machine Market: Introduction

The advancement in technology and growth in construction materials industry has led to higher adoption of machine such as ductility testing machine which is used to determine ductility of bituminous materials. The machine measures the distance of breaking point of sample when the ends of test material are pulled apart at a specified temperature and speed. Ductility testing machine is expected to emerge as an important machine in near future and will be used in various end-use industries. Moreover, ductility testing machine have been witnessing a surge in demand more recently owing to growth in end-use industries. Increase in automated machines has unfolded new opportunities for the growth of the ductility testing machine market. Ductility testing machine are available in two different types including semi-automatic testing machine and automatic testing machine. The change in consumer preference from manual solutions to automated solutions is anticipated to emerge as a major trend in the ductility testing machine market during the forecast period.

Ductility Testing Machine Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Quality control and integrity check of construction materials is anticipated to act as a primary factor to drive the growth of ductility testing machine market over the forecast period. For instance, the manufacturers are providing ductility testing machines with cooling unit to maintain homogenous water temperature. Moreover, increase in automation will also give traction to the growth of ductility testing machine market in the coming decade. Furthermore, growing end use industries will further increasing the demand of ductility testing machine over the forecast period.

Restraint:

High investment cost is anticipated to be major factor to hamper the growth of ductility testing machine market over the forecast period. Moreover, small industries direct their materials to test lab for testing. This will also expected to restrain to growth of ductility testing machine market in the coming years.

Trend:

A major trend expected five years down the line involves market leaders, focusing on expansion to increase presence across the globe as the market of ductility testing machine is consolidated owing to the presence of few global and regional players. The manufacturers are escalating the competition by offering products and services according to consumer needs.

Ductility Testing Machine Market: Segmentation

The global ductility testing machine market can be segmented based on type, voltage and end use industry.

By type, the ductility testing machine market can be segmented into:

Semi Automatic Ductility Testing Machine

Automatic Ductility Testing Machine

By voltage, the ductility testing machine market can be segmented into:

120V 60Hz

220V 50Hz

By end use industry, the ductility testing machine market can be segmented into:

Construction

Metal Processing

Ductility Testing Machine Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global ductility testing machine market is segmented into the following regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India and the Middle East and Africa. The regional demand dynamics can be directly correlated with the demand from end-use industries. North America followed by Asia Pacific are anticipated to dominate in terms of sales and are expected to remain dominant in terms of the demand over the forecast period. The Europe region is expected to witness high penetration rate owing to growing construction industry in the region. Latin America is expected to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing highway construction projects in the region. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the growth in construction activities in the region.

Ductility Testing Machine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global ductility testing machine market include: