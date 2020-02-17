Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market : Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights 2019 – 2024

Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the manufactures of Ductile Iron Pipe are concentrated in Asia. China is the largest production area in the world. The global leading players in this market are Saint-Gobain, Kubota, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, US Pipe (Forterra), Jindal SAW, etc.

The Ductile Iron Pipe are mainly used by Water Supply/Treatment, Gas/Oil Supply, Mining and others applications. The main application of Ductile Iron Pipe is Water Supply/Treatment.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to peoples requirement of living quality is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Ductile Iron Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 7920 million US$ in 2024, from 6810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ductile Iron Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Saint-Gobain

Kubota

US Pipe (Forterra)

Jindal SAW

Electro-steel Steels

Mcwane

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Kurimoto

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Shandong Ductile Pipes

Benxi Beitai

Angang Group Yongtong

Rizhao Zhufu

SUNS

Shanxi Guanghua

Jiangsu Yongyi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

DN 80mm-300mm

DN 350mm-1000mm

DN 1100mm-1200mm

DN 1400mm-2000mm

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

Gas/Oil Supply

Mining

Trenchless Application

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ductile Iron Pipe product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ductile Iron Pipe, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ductile Iron Pipe in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ductile Iron Pipe competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ductile Iron Pipe breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ductile Iron Pipe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ductile Iron Pipe sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

