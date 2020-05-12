Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 2.70% During The Forecast Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Ductile Iron Pipe Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Ductile Iron Pipe industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Ductile Iron Pipe market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Consistently considerable revenues in the ductile iron pipes market stem from their popularity as high-performance pipes used for transporting water supply, wastewater, and pressure sewerage applications, notably in developing economies. End-use industries have been utilizing a slew of structural characteristics of ductile iron pipes, most notably impact- and corrosion-resistance.

Commercial demand for ductile iron pipes in sewage water applications has gained momentum from initiatives taken by governments in developing countries to maintain water sanitation. Standardization of ductile iron pipes has fueled the prospects in developed economies, such as in Europe and the U.S. The market is expected to garner a CAGR of 2.70% during 2018–2025.

Ductile iron pipe is a direct evolution of cast iron pipe. Ductile iron has proved to be better pipe material; it is stronger and fracture resistant. Typically, ductile iron pipes are manufactured by using centrifugal casting in metal. Protective internal lining and external coatings are applied on both the surfaces of a pipe to protect it from corrosion.

The average lifespan of a ductile iron pipe exceeds more than 100 years. Pipe dimensions are standardized, by the organizations such as American Water Works Association (AWWA) in U.S., ISO 531 / EN 545/598 in Europe, and AS/NZS 2280 (metric) in Australia. Thus, different regions adhere to different standards based on climatic conditions and applications.

The global ductile iron pipes market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period primarily due to the rising demand for these pipes in developing countries. The ductile iron pipes market was valued at about US$ 8693.19 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.70% during the forecast period. Increase in urbanization and commercialization is boosting the demand for ductile iron pipes.

Demand for ductile iron pipes in sewage water application has increased owing to the rise in migration of the population toward urban centers. Governments across the world are taking steps for water sanitation. Ductile iron pipes are usually used for the discharge of wastewater and water supply management. Strong support and investment by governments in wastewater management is a major factor driving the demand for ductile iron pipes.

This report studies the global Ductile Iron Pipe market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ductile Iron Pipe market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Top global Ductile Iron Pipe manufacturers covered in this report:

1. Saint-Gobain

2. Kubota

3. US Pipe (Forterra)

4. Jindal SAW

5. Electro-steel Steels

6. Mcwane

7. AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

8. Kurimoto

9. Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

10. Shandong Ductile Pipes

11. Benxi Beitai

12. Angang Group Yongtong

13. SUNS

14. Shanxi Guanghua

15. Jiangsu Yongyi

Market breakdown by regions

1 United States

2 Europe

3 China

4 Japan

5 Other Regions

Market breakdown by type:

1 DN 80mm-300mm

2 DN 350mm-1000mm

3 DN 1100mm-1200mm

4 DN 1400mm-2000mm

5 Others



Market breakdown by application:

1 Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

2 Gas/Oil Supply

3 Mining

4 Trenchless Application

5 Others

