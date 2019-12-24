Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Ductile Iron Pipe Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market Was Valued At About US$ 8693.19 Mn In 2017

Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile cast iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. This type of pipe is a direct development of earlier cast iron pipe, which it has superseded. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron. Typically, the pipe is manufactured using centrifugal casting in metal or resin lined moulds. Protective internal linings and external coatings are often applied to ductile iron pipes to inhibit corrosion: the standard internal lining is cement mortar and standard external coatings include bonded zinc, asphalt or water-based paint.

The global ductile iron pipes market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period primarily due to the rising demand for these pipes in developing countries. The ductile iron pipes market was valued at about US$ 8693.19 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.70% during the forecast period. Increase in urbanization and commercialization is boosting the demand for ductile iron pipes. Demand for ductile iron pipes in sewage water application has increased owing to the rise in migration of the population toward urban centers. Governments across the world are taking steps for water sanitation. Ductile iron pipes are usually used for the discharge of wastewater and water supply management. Strong support and investment by governments in wastewater management is a major factor driving the demand for ductile iron pipes.

Key players operating in the global ductile iron pipes market need to focus on promoting benefits of using ductile iron pipes. Major players are engaged in establishing new facilities and enter into acquisitions and mergers to develop and launch new products. These strategies are likely to propel the ductile iron pipes market during the forecast period. On August 25, 2014, Jindal Tubular USA LLC (Jindal Tubular), a subsidiary of Jindal SAW Ltd., announced that it had acquired the assets of PSL North America LLC for US$ 104 Mn from O.P. Jindal Group. PSL North America LLC is a manufacturer of SAW pipes and steel pipes. The plant has the capacity of producing 300,000 tons of pipes annually. In FY 2016–17, Tata Metaliks commissioned a new casting machine and finishing line through its ductile iron pipes division. This expansion is expected to help meet the demand for small-diameter pipes.

