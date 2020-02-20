Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Market Report Research Report with in Depth Analysis on Global “DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market” Industry by Sales, Revenue, Key Players and Future Forecast Is Added by Analytical Research Cognizance.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market will register a 26.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 31300 million by 2024, from US$ 9770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in DSP (Demand-Side Platform) business.

DSP (Demand-Side Platform) is a system that allows buyers of digital advertising inventory to manage multiple ad exchange and data exchange accounts through one interface. Real-time bidding for displaying online advertising takes place within the ad exchanges, and by utilizing a DSP, marketers can manage their bids for the banners and the pricing for the data that they are layering on to target their audiences.

RTB is the most widely used DSP (Demand-Side Platform) in market, which accounts for about 67.17% of the whole DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market, because of its widely used by the majority companies.

From the view of region, the United States has about 38% market share in the world in 2018. Although Europe holds the smaller market, they will witness their faster growth in the next few years with the development of economy in these regions.

This study considers the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

RTB (Real Time Bidding)

PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)

Segmentation by application:

Retail

Automotive

Financial

Telecom

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Criteo

Double Click

Facebook Ads Manager

Adobe

Trade Desk

Amazon (AAP)

Appnexus

Dataxu

Mediamath

SocioMatic

Sizmek

Tubemogul

Oath Inc

AdForm

Amobee

Centro Inc

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content (Major Points):

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) by Players

Chapter Four: DSP (Demand-Side Platform) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

