Global DSL Modem Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on DSL Modem Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-dsl-modem-market_p128708.html

Global DSL Modem arket Is 1509.92 Million USD In 2018

A digital subscriber line (DSL) modem is a device used to connect a computer or router to a telephone line which provides the digital subscriber line service for connectivity to the Internet, which is often called DSL broadband.

The term DSL modem is technically used to describe a modem which connects to a single computer, through an Ethernet Port, USB port, or is installed in a computer PCI slot. The more common DSL router is a standalone device that combines the function of a DSL modem and a router, and can connect multiple computers through multiple Ethernet ports or an integral wireless access point. Also called a residential gateway, a DSL router usually manages the connection and sharing of the DSL service in a home or small office network.

The global market for DSL Modem is expected to reach about 1173.27 Million USD by 2025 from 1509.92 Million USD in 2018, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -3.54% during the analysis period, 2018-2025. The market is driven by various end-user industries. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The key players are TP-Link, D-Link, Huawei, ZTE, ZyXEL, Netgear, Actiontec, ASUS, Motorola, ADTRAN, Technicolor, Cisco, TRENDnet, Tenda, DASAN Zhone and so on. D-Link, Huawei, TP-Link are the leaders.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Since operators continue to upgrade broadband networks, the rate of consumer migration to more advanced broadband platforms is increasing. The rapidly increasing fiber-optic broadband subscriber base is driving the growth in fiber-optic CPE shipments. DSL modem shipments are expected to drop in the forecast year.The DSL broadband device market will mainly be driven by the subscribers upgrading to higher speed platforms such as VDSL and G.fast in the years to come.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-dsl-modem-market_p128708.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG