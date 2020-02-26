Global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market 2017 – 2022 : Nestle, Lactalis Group, Fonterra, Friesland Campina, Danone

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Dry Whole Milk Powder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market: Overview

The research report on the global dry whole milk powder market studies the market in a ground-up manner with a quantitative and qualitative analysis of key growth trends, market indicators, and competitive strategies for the 2017-2022 forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into growth in key regions as well as key domestic markets for dry whole milk powder for the aforementioned forecast period.

The executive summary section of the report provides information on leading segments including estimates of market size and revenue contribution of the leading segments in the global dry whole milk powder market for the forecast period between 2017 and 2022. Market stakeholders can leverage this information to formulate gainful competitive growth strategies. The market overview section of the report discusses industry statutes and industry policies that are in the purview of the food industry that manufacturers of dry whole milk powder need to adhere to. This section also presents a market attractiveness analysis in a graphical manner that depicts market indicators over a time frame for an understanding of the growth dynamics over the forecast period.

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market: Trends and Opportunities

The advantage of an extended life of milk powder over milk due to low water content is one of the key factors driving sales of powdered milk. Converting milk into milk powder addresses the perishability concern associated with dairy products. This is particularly important for areas that are subject to temperature extremities and also for areas that have poor transport facilities. The transport of milk powder is also economical as compared to the transport of milk due to reduced volume and weight.

The rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyle is also having a positive impact on the global dry whole milk powder market. This is because consumers are spending substantial money on bakery and confectionery products that require dry whole milk powder in substantial amounts. The adoption of Western practices of stocking food in the pantry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is also driving the demand for powdered milk that is available in a few types.

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market: Market Segmentation

The research report examines the global dry whole milk powder market in terms of product type, sales channel, application, and region. The segments of the market depending upon product type are regular, instant, UHT, caramelized, and organic. In terms of sales channel, the segments of the market are modern trade, traditional grocery store, convenience stores, online channels, other retail formats, and direct sales. The report divides the global dry whole milk powder market on the basis of application into home reconstitutions, dairy whiteners, bakery and confectionery, desserts, ice cream, dairy blends, snacks, nutritional supplements, and others.

In this report, the global dry whole milk powder market is studied across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific except Japan is the most attractive regional market which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report presents a detailed competitive profile of key players in the global dry whole milk powder market, namely Nestle, Lactalis Group, Fonterra, Friesland Campina, Danone, Belgomilk, Dana Dairy, Saputo Ingredients, Almira, and Amul.

Following this, competitive strategies adopted by key market players along with additional growth strategies of joint ventures and collaborations, premeditated acquisitions, product innovations, and cross-regional expansions among others have been discussed in this section of the report. Lastly, a comprehensive evaluation of stakeholder strategies as well as their winning essentials are covered in this study.

The global dry whole milk powder market is segmented as follows:

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder, by Product Type

– Regular

– Instant

– UHT

– Caramelized

– Organic

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder, by Sales Channel

– Modern Trade

– Traditional Grocery Store

– Convenience Stores

– Online Channels

– Other Retail Formats

– Direct Slaes

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder, by Application

– Home Reconstitutions

– Dairy Whiteners

– Bakery and Confectionery

– Desserts

– Ice-cream

– Dairy Blends

– Snacks

– Nutritional Supplements

– Others

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder, by Region

North America

– US

– Canada

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Argentina

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Spain

– France

– Italy

– Nordic

Japan

Asia Pacific except Japan

– China

– India

– Malaysia

– Thailand

– Singapore

– Australia

Middle East and Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Nigeria

– Israel

