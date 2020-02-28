Global Dry Laundry Detergents market Growth Analysis, Demand by Region, Key Players Forecast 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Dry Laundry Detergents Market Research Report 2019”.

Dry Laundry Detergents market 2019-2025

Dry laundry detergents are the products that are used in dry cleaning of clothes and textiles using a chemical solvent other than water. Different types of solvents are used in the process to improve cleaning where small amounts of detergent are added to the solvent essential for its functionality. These detergents soften the hydrophobic soils and prevent them from being redeposited on the clothing. Anionic and cationic dry laundry detergents are the two types of detergents majorly used in the industry, depending upon the design of the machine. The global market for dry laundry detergent is expected to witness moderate growth on account stronger demand from key market such as hotels, restaurants and hospitals stimulating revenue growth. In addition, higher disposable income and improving employment rates in emerging countries such as China and India are also expected to spur demand for dry laundry products.

Global Market Outline: Dry Laundry Detergents Market

The global Dry Laundry Detergents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dry Laundry Detergents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry Laundry Detergents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Dry Laundry Detergents market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dry Laundry Detergents are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

AkzoNobel

Amway

BASF

Church & Dwight

DuPont

Henkel

Procter & Gamble

The Dow Chemical

Unilever

Market size by Product

Anionic Dry Laundry Detergents

Cationic Dry Laundry Detergents

Market size by End User

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce

Retailers

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dry Laundry Detergents market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dry Laundry Detergents market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dry Laundry Detergents market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dry Laundry Detergents companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dry Laundry Detergents submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

