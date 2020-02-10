Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size, Growth Analysis, Industry Overview by Types, Top Regions, Application, Key Companies & Future Prospects till 2023

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Drone-Powered Business Solutions is an act to help drone power supply. Drones are increasingly used to carry out dangerous jobs in the energy industry that are otherwise performed by humans.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Drone-Powered Business Solutions will register a 60.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 12600 million by 2023, from US$ 740 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Drone-Powered Business Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
3D Robotics
DroneDeploy
Phoenix Drone Services
PrecisionHawk
SenseFly
Pix4D
Aerobo
Cyber??hawk Innovations
Eagle-Eye Drone Service
Skylark Drones
Airware
FlyWorx
This study considers the Drone-Powered Business Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Multi-Rotor Drones
Gas/Fuel-Powered Drones
Segmentation by application:
Filming & Photography
Mapping & Surveying
Data Acquisition & Analytics
Surveillance & SAR
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Drone-Powered Business Solutions market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Drone-Powered Business Solutions market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
