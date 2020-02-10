Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size, Growth Analysis, Industry Overview by Types, Top Regions, Application, Key Companies & Future Prospects till 2023

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Drone-Powered Business Solutions is an act to help drone power supply. Drones are increasingly used to carry out dangerous jobs in the energy industry that are otherwise performed by humans.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Drone-Powered Business Solutions will register a 60.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 12600 million by 2023, from US$ 740 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Drone-Powered Business Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2346549

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

3D Robotics

DroneDeploy

Phoenix Drone Services

PrecisionHawk

SenseFly

Pix4D

Aerobo

Cyber??hawk Innovations

Eagle-Eye Drone Service

Skylark Drones

Airware

FlyWorx

This study considers the Drone-Powered Business Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Multi-Rotor Drones

Gas/Fuel-Powered Drones

Segmentation by application:

Filming & Photography

Mapping & Surveying

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Surveillance & SAR

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2346549

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Drone-Powered Business Solutions market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Drone-Powered Business Solutions market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions by Players

4 Drone-Powered Business Solutions by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 3D Robotics

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 3D Robotics Drone-Powered Business Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 3D Robotics News

11.2 DroneDeploy

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 DroneDeploy Drone-Powered Business Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 DroneDeploy News

11.3 Phoenix Drone Services

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 Phoenix Drone Services Drone-Powered Business Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Phoenix Drone Services News

11.4 PrecisionHawk

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Product Offered

11.4.3 PrecisionHawk Drone-Powered Business Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 PrecisionHawk News

11.5 SenseFly

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Product Offered

11.5.3 SenseFly Drone-Powered Business Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SenseFly News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]