GLOBAL DRONE-POWERED BUSINESS SOLUTIONS 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2025

Drone-Powered Business Solutions is an act to help drone power supply.
Drones are increasingly used to carry out dangerous jobs in the energy industry that are otherwise performed by humans.
In 2018, the global Drone-Powered Business Solutions market size was 740 million US$ and it is expected to reach 84100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 80.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Drone-Powered Business Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone-Powered Business Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3D Robotics
DroneDeploy
Phoenix Drone Services
PrecisionHawk
SenseFly
Pix4D
Aerobo
Cyberhawk Innovations
Eagle-Eye Drone Service
Skylark Drones
Airware
FlyWorx
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Multi-Rotor Drones
Gas/Fuel-Powered Drones
Market segment by Application, split into
Filming & Photography
Mapping & Surveying
Data Acquisition & Analytics
Surveillance & SAR
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Drone-Powered Business Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Drone-Powered Business Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drone-Powered Business Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
