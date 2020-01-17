Global Dried Yeast Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Dried Yeast market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dried Yeast market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. Dry yeast includes the active dry yeast and inactive dry yeast and the instant dry yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.
Globally, Europe is the largest producer and consumer, it occupies for more than 36 % of production share in 2014; UK Germany and France are the most important three countries in Europe. Asia is the second largest producer; China plays a more and more important role in Asia; In addition, Brazil, South Africa and Australia are also the important producer in the world.
The global Dried Yeast market is valued at 3720.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 6248.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Dried Yeast volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dried Yeast market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Dried Yeast market is segmented into
Active Dry Yeast
Inactive Dry Yeast
Segment by Application
Bakery
Food
Feed
Other
Global Dried Yeast Market: Regional Analysis
The Dried Yeast market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Dried Yeast market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Dried Yeast Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Dried Yeast market include:
Lessaffre Group
AB Mauri
Lallemand
Leiber
Pakmaya
Alltech
DCL Yeast
National Enzyme
Algist Bruggeman
Kerry Group
Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
Angel Yeast
Guangxi Forise Yeast
Guangdong Atech Biotechnology
Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast
Dalian Xinghe Yeast
Shandong Bio Sunkeen
