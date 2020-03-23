Global Dried Soup Market 2016 to 2022 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional 2016-2022

Dried soup also known as instant soup mix comprises of dehydrated vegetables, meat, vegetables and legumes among others. These ingredients are dehydrated using freeze drying or slow air drying process and there are no nutritional loss of the food. These are very convenient, easy to make and portable products and thus are popular among the working class consumers. They are mainly available in two packaging forms i.e., pouches and cups.

Market Dynamics

One of the major drivers of this market is the rising demand for gluten-free soup products. With the rise in the demand for these products, marketers have also come up with various flavours to offer more choices to the consumers. Other factors such as rise in the disposable income and awareness regarding health mong the individuals also drive this market. Dried soup accounts for the major share in soup industry in terms of consumption due to its advantages over other types of soups such as canned or condensed wet soups. New packaging styles adopted by the marketers are playing an important role in drawing consumers’ attention. On the contrary factors such as availability of corn, salt and preservatives in high proportion in these products which are considered to increase the blood pressure and blood sugar levels may hamper the growth of this market. The health conscious population are less inclined to opt for such products.

Market Segmentation

The global dried soup market is segmented on the basis of content, preparation, packaging, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of content-

Vegetarian – largest market share

Non-vegetarian

On the basis of preparation-

Regular – dominates the market

Organic – demand is on the rise due to health consciousness among consumers

On the basis of packaging-

Cup

Pouch

On the basis of distributional channel-

Super market

Grocery store

Online

Convenience stores

On the basis of region-

North America

Europe – largest market share

Asia-Pacific

South America

Africa

Geographcal Analysis

The global dried soup market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Africa. Out of these regions Europe holds the largest market share followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The major driver in Europe is the growing demand for high-quality meals that can be prepared at a short notice. In the US, North America is a major market but due to rising health concerns among the individuals the sales have been declining. However, new product launches and extensive advertising by the companies are expected to increase the sale of dried soup in the near future.

Key Players

The key market players in the global dried soup market are General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, B&G Foods, Nestle S.A, Unilever Plc., Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods and many more to count.

