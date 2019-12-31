Global Drawer Slides Industry Was 4736.65 Million USD In 2017

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Drawer Slides Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The Drawer Slides industry was 4736.65 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7212.29 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 5.35% between 2018 and 2025. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as furniture, appliances, tool boxes, laboratory furniture, architectural, medical cabinets, IT enclosures, stillage, warehousing and financial field.

Cash drawers in every house and retail stores require ball bearing slides. The increasing use of ATM machines, gaming machines, ticket machines, food and drink dispensing equipment which needs drawer slides are expected to contribute to the market growth. Stainless steel slides for harsh environments such as laboratories, clean rooms, chemical storage, locker rooms, food preparation and horticulture are witnessing high demand and the trend is expected to continue in the long run. However, fluctuation in steel prices which is a major raw material used in manufacturing of slides poses a challenge to drawer slides market. Over the last few years, fluctuations in steel prices had a negative impact on the market.

This report focuses on the Drawer Slides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Blum Inc

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

Hettich

GRASS

Häfele

Accuride

Taiming

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV)

SACA Precision

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

Generdevice

Salice

Jonathan

ITW Proline (Prestige)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Light Duty Slides

Medium Duty Slides

Heavy Duty Slides

Very Heavy Duty Slides

Extra Heavy Duty Slides

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Furniture

Financial

Home Appliances

IT

Transport and Automotive

Other

