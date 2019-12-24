Global Drag Reducing Agent Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Drag Reducing Agent Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Was 201.1 K MT In 2018

Drag reducers, also known as drag reducing agents (DRA) and flow improvers, are any material that reduces frictional pressure loss during fluid flow in a conduit or pipeline. Pressure loss reduction is achieved by reducing the level of turbulent motion in the flow. Using DRA allows increased flow using the same amount of energy or decreased pressure drop for the same flow rate

of fluid in pipelines.

The global drag reducing agent market was 201.1 K MT in 2018 and is expected to increase to 347.8 K MT by 2025. Overall, the drag reducing agent market performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barrier of drag reducing agent is high, and dominated by certain companies, such as LiquidPower Specialty Products, Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec, Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec and son on. Production of drag reducing agent mainly distributes in USA and China.

As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the North America region. In 2018, the region consumed about 40.48% drag reducing agent globally. USA plays a key role in this region. The follower consumer is Asia-Pacific, with 52.3 K MT being consumed in the same year.

Recent years, supported by various countries’ policies and oil & gas development, the demand in downstream increases rapidly, stimulating the drag reducing agent industry correspondingly. The increased consumption of drag reducing agent is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2020-2025. It is estimated that global market of drag reducing agent will be worthy of 1757.62 million USD in 2025, with the CAGR of 10.03% during the period.

