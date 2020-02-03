Global Down Jacket Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2024

Down jacket is a warm jacket filled with the soft feathers of a duck or a goose. Down jacket is one popular type jacket, especially in cold seasons and in places where the temperature is low most of the time. These jackets have a reputation for their good insulation ability, light weight, and durability.

Scope of the Report:

The Down Jacket industry concentration is very low; there are at least more than five thousands manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from USA and Europe.

Although improving the living standards of residents and market demand expanding in recent years, various brands increased, and alternative clothing to seize the market will influence marketing for down effect.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd, Yalu Holding and Giordano captured the top three sales volume share spots in the down jacket market in 2015.

The biggest consumption group of down jacket is 18-30 in 2015, sales volume reached 234.65 M Units and it accounted for 37.13% of the market, followed by 30-39 with 27.14% sales volume share.

Although sales of down jacket brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Down Jacket is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.7% over the next five years, will reach 283300 million US$ in 2024, from 101300 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Down Jacket in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd

Yalu Holding

Giordano

Eral

H&M

Yaya

Bosideng

Hongdou

Baleno（Texwinca Holdings Limited）

Meters/bonwe

Jack&Jones(BESTSELLER)

Valentino

The North Face(VF Corporation)

CHERICOM

Pierre Cardin

Marmot

YISHION

Columbia

Semir

Moncler

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Man

Women

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

18-30

30-39

40-49

Others

