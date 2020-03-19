Global Double Sided Tape Market Opportunities and Top Competitors are Adhesives Research, Inc., Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc., Powerband, Haixiang, Bloomberg L.P, Sanli Adhesive Products Co., Ltd and Others

Global Double Sided Tape Market Report is a comprehensive overview of the market for all industry, covering different aspects of product definition, segmentation based on different parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The report includes an analysis and discussion of important trends in the industry, market size, market share estimates. The global market report on Global Double Sided Tape Market also contains market drivers and restraints derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all of the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations made by the various key players and brands that drive the market are by systemic company profiles. The Global Double Sided Tape Market report also includes all market drivers and restraints derived from SWOT analysis while also providing all CAGR projections for the 2016 base year 2017 and the 2018-2025 forecast period.

Global Double Sided Tape Market is expected to reach USD 14.53 billion by 2025, from USD 8.61 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Double sided tapes are made when glue is covered onto the two sides of a bearer material. This tape is then twisted along with a discharge liner, normally with paper that is covered on the two sides with a silicone discharge operator. Its material is normally a polymeric film, foam, paper, cloth or foil covered with an acrylic, rubber or silicone adhesive. The adhesive can be the same on the two sides or can be distinctive covering thickness, alluded to as a differential adhesive tape. Double sided tape is utilized for strong automotive attachment that holds securely through any road or weather condition due to its temperature resistance properties.

Global Double Sided Tape Market Drivers:

Increasing utilisation of double sided tapes in various applications.

Growing demand for double sided tape in Asia-Pacific region.

Rising demand for acrylic and polyethylene foam backed double sided tapes.

Global Double Sided Tape Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), By Technology (Solvent Based, Water-Based, Hot-Melt Based), By Material (Foam, Film, Paper), By End User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Printing, Aerospace, Medical, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Double Sided Tape Market Competitive Landscape:

The global double sided tape market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of double sided tape market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Double Sided Tape Market Key Competitors:

The key players operating in the global double sided tape market are–

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa

Lintec

Flexcon Company

The other players in the market are Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Yem Chio Co., Ltd., DeWAL, Berry Global Inc., Adhesives Research, Inc., Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc., Powerband, Haixiang, Bloomberg L.P, Sanli Adhesive Products Co., Ltd, Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited, Wida, Sanli Adhesive Products, Sekisui., Ltd, Zhongshan Guanchang, Tianjin Hengji International Trade co., Ltd, inc., Budnic, Surface shields, Tape Solutions, Inc., Johnburn, and many more.

