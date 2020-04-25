Global Domestic Appliances Market Manufacturers, Elite Services, Pricing and Top Brands

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Home Appliances Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The home appliances market gains from extensive use of home appliances for both efficiency and convenience. Mainly categorized into white goods, consumer electronics, and small appliances, home appliances aid with cooking, laundry, and cleaning among other domestic chores. With increasing number of women in the workforce leaving inadequate time for domestic chores to be carried out manually, home appliances are mostly now common in urban homes. This accounts for the home appliances market to rise at close to 5% CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Home appliance is electrical/mechanical machine which accomplish some household functions, such as cooking or cleaning.

This report focuses on Home Appliances volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Appliances market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Haier (GE)

Whirlpool

Midea

Panasonic

Arcelik

SAMSUNG

SONY

LG

BSH

Hisence

Electrolux

Philips

Gree

TCL

Changhong

SKYWORTH

Meling

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Kitchen Appliances

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Televisions

Air Conditioners

Segment by Application

In Store (Offline)

Online

