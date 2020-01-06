Global Dog Supplements Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Dog Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dog Supplements market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1545.6 million by 2025, from $ 1228.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Dog Supplements business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Dog Supplements market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Dog Supplements value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Virbac

Ark Naturals

Zoetis

Nestle Purina

NOW Foods

Vetoquinol

Foodscience corporation

Nutramax Laboratories

Manna Pro Products

Bayer

Nupro Supplements

Blackmores

Mavlab

Nuvetlabs

Vetafarm

Zesty Paws

Market Segment by Type, covers

Eye Care

Dental Care

Skin & Coat Care

Digestive Health

Allergy & Immune System Health

Hip & Joint Care

Brain & Heart Care

General Nutrition

Other

The segment of eye care holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 25%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Chain Pet Care Store

Private Pet Care Shop (Veterinarian)

Online Store

Other

The online store holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 29% of the market share.

