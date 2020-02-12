Global Docker Monitoring Market 2019, by Types, Top Manufacturer, Industry Statistics, Demand Analysis, Trends and Growth Opportunities to 2023

Global Docker Monitoring Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Docker Monitoring is the activity of monitoring the performance of microservice containers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Docker Monitoring market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Docker Monitoring business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Docker Monitoring market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

CA Technologies

Appdynamics

Splunk

Dynatrace

Datadog

BMC Software

Sysdig

Signalfx

Wavefront (VMware)

Coscale

Elastic

This study considers the Docker Monitoring value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Linux

Windows

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Docker Monitoring market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Docker Monitoring market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Docker Monitoring Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Docker Monitoring by Players

4 Docker Monitoring by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Docker Monitoring Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 CA Technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Docker Monitoring Product Offered

11.1.3 CA Technologies Docker Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 CA Technologies News

11.2 Appdynamics

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Docker Monitoring Product Offered

11.2.3 Appdynamics Docker Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Appdynamics News

11.3 Splunk

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Docker Monitoring Product Offered

11.3.3 Splunk Docker Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Splunk News

11.4 Dynatrace

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Docker Monitoring Product Offered

11.4.3 Dynatrace Docker Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Dynatrace News

11.5 Datadog

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Docker Monitoring Product Offered

11.5.3 Datadog Docker Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Datadog News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

