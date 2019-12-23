Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Divinylbenzene Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-divinylbenzene-dvb-market_p175736.html

Global Divinylbnzene (DVB) Production Increased To 17082 Tons In 2018

Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. DVB is a chemical intermediate used to modify the properties of a wide variety of materials. The primary use for DVB is in the production of cross-linked polystyrene resin beads. These styrene DVB copolymer beads are chemically modified to produce ion exchange resins.

The global production of divinylbnzene (DVB) increased from 13925 tons in 2014 to 17082 tons in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.24% In 2018, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is led by China. USA is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of divinylbenzene (DVB) are concentrated in China, USA and Japan. Jiangsu Evergreen is the world leader, holding 32.22% production market share in 2018. Nippon Steel, Dow Chemical, Jiangsu Evergreen and Jiangsu Andeli New Mstar are major players in the global market. The global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market is valued at USD 63.37 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 86.58 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.56% between 2018 and 2025.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. Ion exchange resin is the main DVB application, accounting for 77.45% of consumption share in 2018.

DVB is produced through the dehydrogenation of diethylbenzene. This process also gives rise to ethylvinylbenzene, a co-product produced with and sold with DVB. DVB is produced in different concentrations, depending on the required proportion of DVB in the final product. DVB is supplied in different concentration levels (or purity grades), e.g., 55%, 65%, and 80%, with the customer determining the particular concentration of DVB required. In turn, all DVB producers manufacture the various concentrations of DVB on the same production line with the same equipment by adjusting the distillation process conditions.

Dow and Deltech Corporation are the only two DVB manufacturers in the United States. Dow supplies DVB to global market and uses its DVB captively for its own IER production. Nippon Steel is the only producer in Japan. Japan is the world’s major ion exchange resin production area, so Japan’s demand for DVB is huge and necessary. Mitsubishi Chemical, AGC and Asahi Kasei are direct customers of Nippon Steel. Currently, there are no large European DVB production sites, so almost all European customers import DVB from suppliers in China, Japan, and the United States. In the Chinese market, the competition of the DVB industry is fierce. In 2017, Shandong Guangrun (3,000 tons of divinylbnzene (DVB) production capacity) withdrew from this market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-divinylbenzene-dvb-market_p175736.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG