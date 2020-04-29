Global District Heating Market is projected to reach 262000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2025

District Heating is a system for distributing heat generated in a centralized location through a system of insulated pipes for residential and commercial heating requirements such as space heating and water heating.

The heat is often obtained from a cogeneration plant burning fossil fuels or biomass, but heat-only boiler stations, geothermal heating, heat pumps and central solar heating are also used, as well as nuclear power. District heating plants can provide higher efficiencies and better pollution control than localized boilers.

The District Heating market was valued at 180000 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 262000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for District Heating.

This report presents the worldwide District Heating market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Fortum

Goteborg Energi

Vattenfall

STEAG

Statkraft AS

Shinryo Corporation

RWE

Ramboll Group

Ørsted

NRG Energy

LOGSTOR

Korea District Heating Corporation

Kelag Warme

Keppel DHCS

Cetetherm

District Heating Breakdown Data by Type

CHP

Geothermal

Solar

Heat Only Boiler

District Heating Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial/Institutional

Residential

Industrial

District Heating Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 District Heating Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global District Heating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 CHP

1.4.3 Geothermal

1.4.4 Solar

1.4.5 Heat Only Boiler

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global District Heating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial/Institutional

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global District Heating Market Size

2.1.1 Global District Heating Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global District Heating Production 2014-2025

2.2 District Heating Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key District Heating Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 District Heating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers District Heating Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into District Heating Market

2.4 Key Trends for District Heating Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 District Heating Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 District Heating Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 District Heating Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 District Heating Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 District Heating Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 District Heating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 District Heating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

