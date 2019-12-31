Global Distillation Packings Market Will Reach To 629.63 Million USD In 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Distillation Packings Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Distillation packings market reached 273474 cubic meter in 2018, grew from 249163 cubic meter in 2014 with a CAGR of 2.35%, backed with the rigid demand of downstream industry. The high end distillation packing market is mainly dominated by leading companies, such as Sulzer, Koch-Glitsch, Raschig and so on.

China, North America and Europe are the key market for distillation packings, these three regions occupied about 88.67% production share in 2018.

As for the consumption, the three regions are also major consumers. In 2018, about 78.78% distillation packings were consumed in those three regions.

There are three main types in distillation packings industry: metal packings, plastic packings and ceramic packings. According to its appearance, the packings can also be divided into random type, structured type and grid type. Each type has its own characteristics and advantages.

The global economic is resuming. With the increasing demand from downstream industry, the distillation packing industry will continue to grow in the coming years. It is estimated that global distillation packings market will reach to 629.63 million USD in the year of 2025, with the CAGR of 4.36% during 2019 to 2025.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/388301/global-distillation-packings-market

This report focuses on the Distillation Packings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sulzer

Tianjin Univtech

Koch-Glitsch

RVT Process Equipment

HAT International

Raschig

Haiyan New Century

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Zehua Chemical Engineering

Montz

Jiangxi Xintao Technology

GTC Technology US

Kevin Enterprises

Lantec Products

Boneng

Matsui Machine

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Packings

Plastic Packings

Ceramic Packings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petrochemical Industry

Fine Chemical Industry

Petroleum Industry

Others

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/388301/global-distillation-packings-market

Related Information:

North America Distillation Packings Market Research Report 2019

United States Distillation Packings Market Research Report 2019

Asia-Pacific Distillation Packings Market Research Report 2019

Europe Distillation Packings Market Market Research Report 2019

EMEA Distillation Packings Market Market Research Report 2019

Global Distillation Packings Market Market Research Report 2019

China Distillation Packings Market Market Research Report 2019

Customization Service of the Report :

Market Research Report Store provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Market Research Report Store (MRRS) is a professional organization related to market research reports in all directions .To provide customers with a variety of market research reports, MRRS cooperates with a large of famous market report publishers all over the world. Owing to our good service and the professional market reports in the wide range, MRRS enjoys a good reputation in the market. In pace with the development of MRRS, more and more customers and market report publishers choose to cooperate with us. As a specialized platform, MRRS upholds the supremacy of customers and aims to provide customers with better service and richer select.

Contact US

Market Research Report Store

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: CN:0086-13660489451 HK: 00852-58081523 USA:001-626-3463946

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 218 City of Industry CA 91748 United States