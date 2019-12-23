Global Distillation Packings Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Distillation Packings Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Distillation Packings Market Will Reach To 629.63 Million USD In 2025

Distillation packings refer to a range of specially designed materials for use in packed column.

Packed column utilize packing to contact between the phases (liquid-vapor) on the surface.

Distillation packings market reached 273474 cubic meter in 2018, grew from 249163 cubic meter in 2014 with a CAGR of 2.35%, backed with the rigid demand of downstream industry. The high end distillation packing market is mainly dominated by leading companies, such as Sulzer, Koch-Glitsch, Raschig and so on.

China, North America and Europe are the key market for distillation packings, these three regions occupied about 88.67% production share in 2018.

As for the consumption, the three regions are also major consumers. In 2018, about 78.78% distillation packings were consumed in those three regions.

There are three main types in distillation packings industry: metal packings, plastic packings and ceramic packings. According to its appearance, the packings can also be divided into random type, structured type and grid type. Each type has its own characteristics and advantages.

The global economic is resuming. With the increasing demand from downstream industry, the distillation packing industry will continue to grow in the coming years. It is estimated that global distillation packings market will reach to 629.63 million USD in the year of 2025, with the CAGR of 4.36% during 2019 to 2025.

