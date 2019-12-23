Global Disposable Lighters Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Disposable Lighters Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-disposable-lighters-market_p175931.html

Global Disposable Lighters Consumption Was About 15.12 Billion Units In 2018

Disposable Lighter is a type of lighter that with a complete fuel supply, but can’t be filled repeatedly.

Global Disposable Lighters Market Production and Consumption：

The global disposable lighters consumption was about 15.12 billion units in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.44% from 2018 to 2025. The global disposable lighters market was valued at USD 2654 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3533 million by 2025.

The technical barriers of disposable lighters are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The key companies in disposable lighters market are BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match and NingBo Xinhai, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan and China.

Global Disposable Lighters Market Applications and Types：

According to applications, disposable lighters is used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and directly sales. In 2018, disposable lighters for convenience stores occupied more than 35% of total amount.

According to types, disposable lighters is split into flint lighters, electronic lighters and others, most manufacturers in the report can supply all kinds of product. electronic?lighter is the largest type with a revenue share of 65.9% in 2018.

Global Disposable Lighters Market Competition and Others：

Market competition is aggravating as there are more entrants, players need to build brands and improve design level. Nowadays, the players in this report can be classified for two types:

BIC is the largest player, her revenue is in good condition these year, especially in EMEA market, while Swedish Match has a slight decline. Swedish Match is also the largest player in Matches market.

China is the largest production area, most of the manufacturers are from Ningbo and Shaodong city. There are about 150 manufacturers in China, and above 80% of them are located in Zhejiang Province. Besides, China is the largest consumption market in 2018, with a sales volume market share of 38.8%.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-disposable-lighters-market_p175931.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG