The global disposable lighters consumption was about 15.12 billion units in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.44% from 2018 to 2025. The global disposable lighters market was valued at USD 2654 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3533 million by 2025.

According to types, disposable lighters is split into flint lighters, electronic lighters and others, most manufacturers in the report can supply all kinds of product. electronic?lighter is the largest type with a revenue share of 65.9% in 2018.

Market competition is aggravating as there are more entrants, players need to build brands and improve design level. Nowadays, the players in this report can be classified for two types:

Flint Lighters

Electronic Lighters

BIC is the largest player, her revenue is in good condition these year, especially in EMEA market, while Swedish Match has a slight decline. Swedish Match is also the largest player in Matches market.

China is the largest production area, most of the manufacturers are from Ningbo and Shaodong city. There are about 150 manufacturers in China, and above 80% of them are located in Zhejiang Province. Besides, China is the largest consumption market in 2018, with a sales volume market share of 38.8%.

This report focuses on the Disposable Lighters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

