Global Disposable Gloves Market Packaging, Transportation and sales Forecast 2018-2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Disposable Gloves Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Disposable gloves act as a physical barrier to bacteria and pathogens. They protect the hands while handling chemicals, solvents, and unhygienic materials such as infected blood. Disposable gloves prevent the entry of pathogens into the human body, thereby acting as a source of protection.

Disposable gloves are highly used in medical industry as a surgical gloves, examination gloves, and specialty gloves. Disposable gloves are used to protect both health care professionals and patients from infections in the medical industry. Rise in consumer awareness regarding maintaining good hygiene practices at the workplace and awareness among health care practitioners across the globe are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Report for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1928486

In addition, rise in demand for nitrile disposable gloves that resists tears, snags, and punctures from common hazards and can handle harsh industrial chemicals is estimated to propel sales of disposable gloves in the automotive and chemical industries.

Based on material, the global disposable gloves market has been classified into natural rubber, vinyl, nitrile, neoprene, and others. Natural rubber gloves are the most widely used disposable gloves in the health care and other industries. However, the health care industry is likely to witness a shift toward nitrile gloves, due to allergic reactions caused by latex gloves. Nitrile gloves provide the best possible fit and also offer higher resistance to fuels, oils, and solvents. Demand for nitrile gloves from the health care industry has been on the rise, specifically in dentistry. Dentists favor nitrile gloves as they offer superior puncture resistance and decrease the possibility of allergic reactions caused to patients. These gloves also act as barriers against cross-contamination and cross-infection.

Extensive research and development activities have resulted in the emergence of improved technologies. This is expected to present significant growth opportunities to the disposable gloves market during the forecast period. A ban on powdered gloves, led by a rise in the incidence of allergies caused to health care professionals, is driving demand for powder-free disposable gloves. Neoprene disposable gloves are gaining momentum in the disposable gloves market, as they are highly waterproof and resistant to acids, alkalis, and alcohols. Neoprene gloves offer the same feel as latex gloves. The unique neoprene formulation with a polyurethane inner coating reduces skin irritation as well as the risk of developing Type-I allergic reactions. All these factors are driving the global disposable gloves market.

Based on end-user, the global disposable gloves market has been segmented into medical, food & beverages, agriculture, metal fabrication, automotive, chemicals, and others. Medical is a leading end-user segment of the disposable gloves market. Disposable gloves are extensively used in the medical industry during examinations or surgeries. These gloves have high puncture resistance and offer an impermeable barrier to dangerous viruses and other blood borne pathogens. Apart from the medical industry, disposable gloves are gaining importance in various other applications such as food processing, handling harsh chemicals, metal scrap, automotive fluids, greases, and cleaning. Therefore, an increase in application of disposable gloves in various end-user industries is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global disposable cloves market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global disposable gloves market, followed by Europe. Increase in government spending to stimulate health care services, rise in consumer inclination toward quality medical products, and constant research related to medical technologies in the field of powdered as well as powder-free gloves, typically in the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K, are driving the disposable gloves market in North America as well as Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to offer high growth potential for the disposable gloves market, due to a rise in government efforts to improve health care standards in the region.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1928486

The report analyzes and forecasts the disposable gloves market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (Million Pieces) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global disposable gloves market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for disposable gloves during the forecast period. The report highlights opportunities for growth of the disposable gloves market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global disposable gloves market. The Porter’s five forces model for the disposable gloves market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global disposable gloves market by segmenting it in terms of material, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for disposable gloves in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global disposable gloves market. Key players profiled in the report include Ansell Limited, Granberg AS, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Latexx Partners Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited, Riverstone Holding Limited, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Rubberex, and Top Glove Corporation Bhd. These players account for a major share of the global disposable gloves market. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to raise sales of disposable gloves in the next few years. Market leaders look for different measures such as strategic pricing and type improvement to increase their profit margins.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global disposable gloves market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, end-user, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each material and end-user segment have been provided for the global as well as regional market.

Global Disposable Gloves Market, by Material

Natural Rubber

Vinyl

Nitrile

Neoprene

Others

Global Disposable Gloves Market, by End-user

Medical

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Metal Fabrication

Automotive

Chemicals

Others

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-users that use disposable gloves

It identifies key factors to build a roadmap for growth opportunities for the Disposable Gloves Market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report provides a study of comparison between natural rubber and nitrile rubber

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global Disposable Gloves Market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market in order to understand the competition level

It covers the production percentage of disposable gloves by top players

The report provides detailed pricing analysis based on regional and material segments

The report offers Porter’s five forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com