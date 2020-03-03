Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Notable Developments, Upcoming Trends & Potential Innovations 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Contact Lenses is lightweight corrective, cosmetic or therapeutic devices that are usually placed directly onto the cornea of the eye. Contact lenses have many benefits for wearers, including appearance and practicality. Many people choose to wear contact lenses as opposed to eyeglasses as they do not steam up, they provide a wider field of vision, and they are more suitable for a number of sporting activities.

Scope of the Report:

In the US market, Disposable contact lenses are mainly come from the four major manufacturers. Johnson &Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, Cooper Vision and Bausch + Lomb Which Johnson are the largest supplier in the market. Occupy 37% of the market.

South of USA is the largest consumer area in the United States. Occupy 33% of the market. Northeast of USA is the second of consumer area in the United States.

Silicone hydrogel contact lenses are the most popular lenses in the United States, accounting for 67 percent of new contact lens fittings and refittings in 2016. Regular hydrogel accounted for 20 percent, followed by GP lenses (10 percent) and hybrid lenses (2 percent). PMMA contact lenses rarely are used these days, accounting for less than 1 percent of contact lens fittings in 2016.

Daily disposable contact lenses, in general, are more expensive than lenses used for longer periods of time. But cost can vary widely, depending on the brand and the lens material. Daily disposable contact lenses made from silicone hydrogel materials are often positioned by lens manufacturers as “premium” daily disposables with the greatest benefit and the highest cost.

The worldwide market for Disposable Contact Lenses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Disposable Contact Lenses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson &Johnson Vision Care

Novartis

CooperVision

Bausch + Lomb

St.Shine Optical

Menicon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses

Monthly Disposable Contact Lenses

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corrective Lenses

Therapeutic Lenses

Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Disposable Contact Lenses product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Disposable Contact Lenses, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Disposable Contact Lenses in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Disposable Contact Lenses competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Disposable Contact Lenses breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Disposable Contact Lenses market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Disposable Contact Lenses sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

