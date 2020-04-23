Market Definition: Disk Encryption Market

Global Disk Encryption Market is undergoing healthy growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the bae year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in concerns for the demand for solutions and protection against cyber security.

Disk encryption can be defined as a method of converting sensitive data into inaccessible drives that cannot be accessed without proper authorizations. This process of encryption requires installation of a software or hardware on the disk that requires the encryption service.

Key Market Competitors: Disk Encryption Market

Few of the major competitors are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Dell; McAfee, LLC; Sophos Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; DiskCryptor; Apple Inc.; Microsoft; ESET North America; DESlock Limited; IBM Corporation; Micro Focus; Bitdefender; Trend Micro Incorporated; NetApp; AlertBoot Data Security; Thales eSecurity; WinMagic and The Kubernetes Authors.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Increased demand for solutions and protection against cyber security amid rising concerns regarding theft of data and unauthorized access

Lack of knowledge regarding the available encryption services that are inexpensive

Market Segmentation: Disk Encryption Market

By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Verticals BFSI Telecom & IT Government & Public Utilities Healthcare Retail Aerospace & Defense Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia



Company Analysis:

Global disk encryption market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of disk encryption market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

