Global Discrete Power Device Market –Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored With High CAGR and Return on Investment By 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Discrete Power Device market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Discrete Power Device business, shared in Chapter 3.

Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.506% of the Global Discrete Power Device market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.280%, 7.340% including ON Semiconductor and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

The market for Discrete Power Device divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, total Discrete Power Device accounted for 13.88%. In the North America, total Discrete Power Device accounted for 16.59 %. The market in Asia Pacific Discrete Power Device accounted for 63.11%, in South America 2.89%, and in the Middle East & Africa 3.53%.

The world’s largest application of Discrete Power Device is in the Automotive & Transportation sector, accounted for 36.60%, followed by Consumer electronics with 27.01%, Industrial with 19.42% and Communications with 5.34%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Nexperia

Microsemi

IXYS Corporation

This study considers the Discrete Power Device value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Transistor

Diodes

Thyristors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Communication

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Discrete Power Device by Players

4 Discrete Power Device by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

…Continued

